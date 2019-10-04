Ethereum Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Ethereum Cash has a market cap of $76,421.00 and $3.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00193096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.01017870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00091209 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Profile

Ethereum Cash was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology.

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.