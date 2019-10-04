Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EURN. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

EURN stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Euronav has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,589,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,349 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Euronav by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,718,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 308,432 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,176,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,615,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,365 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,089,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

