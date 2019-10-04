EvenCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $437,119.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $437,119.00 and approximately $704,150.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00075653 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00390074 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012270 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008860 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001334 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 30,390,046 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,389,816 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

