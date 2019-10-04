Everex (EVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.99 Million

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Everex token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last week, Everex has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $7.99 million and $921,075.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00190217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.01014631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Everex

Everex’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, Tidex, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, BX Thailand and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

