Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVOTEC is a leader in the discovery and development of novel small molecule drugs. They have established a powerful platform that is applicable to targets across all therapeutic areas and has specific expertise in the area of Central Nervous System related diseases where it is building a pipeline of drug candidates for partnering. Through research collaborations and proprietary projects They are providing the highest quality research results to its partners in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries “

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVTCY traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.71. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Evotec had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evotec will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

