Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives GBX 2,177.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,177.14 ($28.45).

EXPN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Experian to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of EXPN stock traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,532 ($33.09). 1,543,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion and a PE ratio of 33.32. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,526.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,350.16.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

