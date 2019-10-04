F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. 1,347,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $305.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Motley bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,460. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,191,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,379,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,331,000 after purchasing an additional 250,644 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in F.N.B. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,395,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 438,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 238,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,067,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

