F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 39,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 126,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in F5 Networks by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in F5 Networks by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 147,180 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.99.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $363,523.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $224,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $2,185,412. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.01. 27,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,163. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.97 and a 200 day moving average of $144.57. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.36 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

