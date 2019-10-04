FansTime Market Cap Tops $1.42 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, HADAX and FCoin. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $69,751.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.01015985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, Bit-Z, CoinMex, CoinEgg and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

