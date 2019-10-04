Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Trimmed by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.3% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 163,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 80,748 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 176.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 90.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 108.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 89,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 163,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Fastenal from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,604 shares of company stock worth $138,479 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

