Ferguson (LON:FERG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 6,600 ($86.24) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 6,500 ($84.93).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ferguson from GBX 5,950 ($77.75) to GBX 6,480 ($84.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Numis Securities raised Ferguson to an add rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Ferguson to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 6,125 ($80.03) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,009.81 ($78.53).

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson stock traded up GBX 92 ($1.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,370 ($83.24). 699,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,033.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,632.80. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.