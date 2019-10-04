Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Trading 2.4% Higher

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN) traded up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.54 and last traded at C$6.44, 144,055 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 216,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

The stock has a market cap of $214.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.32.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:FTN)

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

