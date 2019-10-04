Financial Analysis: Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and CVB Financial (NYSE:CVBF)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Customers Bancorp and CVB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $476.95 million 1.31 $71.69 million $2.43 8.24 CVB Financial $405.34 million 6.97 $152.00 million $1.24 16.25

CVB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Customers Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Customers Bancorp does not pay a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 10.13% 9.54% 0.69% CVB Financial 37.43% 10.02% 1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Customers Bancorp and CVB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75 CVB Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $29.44, suggesting a potential upside of 47.04%. CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Summary

CVB Financial beats Customers Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides commercial lending products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans to finance the operating needs of wholesale dairy farm operations, cattle feeders, livestock raisers, and farmers; lease financing services for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans that are secured by owner-occupied and investor owned properties; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers various specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfer, and online account access. Further, it provides trust and investment-related services to customers through its CitizensTrust Division, such as fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. The company's customers consist primarily of small to mid-sized businesses and individuals located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 68 banking centers and 3 trust office locations. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

