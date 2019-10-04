Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FISI. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Financial Institutions stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,717. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 382.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 412.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

