Firan Technology Group (FTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.01 million.

Get Firan Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Firan Technology Group stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.39. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of C$1.93 and a twelve month high of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $76.33 million and a P/E ratio of 15.02.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.