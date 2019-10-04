FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of FEYE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.19. 3,474,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. FireEye has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at $614,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at $1,531,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye in the second quarter valued at $322,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

