First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Get First Busey alerts:

BUSE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,561. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.67 million. Research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Downey acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,172.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Bank of Edwardsville raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 1,117,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 556,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after acquiring an additional 419,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 18.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,228,000 after acquiring an additional 248,613 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 28.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,092,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 241,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 50.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.