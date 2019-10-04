First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Community from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Community in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

FCCO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. 10,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.89. First Community has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David K. Proctor sold 3,888 shares of First Community stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $74,066.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at $928,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Community by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

