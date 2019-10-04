Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.92.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.40. 440,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.33, a P/E/G ratio of 131.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $724,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 184,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,378.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 18,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,313 shares of company stock worth $16,117,400. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1,008.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Five9 by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

