Force Protocol (FOR) Price Tops $0.0293 on Exchanges

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Force Protocol has a market cap of $7.27 million and $798,109.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Force Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. In the last seven days, Force Protocol has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007545 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,567,727 tokens. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The Reddit community for Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

