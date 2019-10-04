Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and traded as low as $5.90. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 984 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSUMF)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

