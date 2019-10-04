Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.53. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Forward Air by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 42.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 720,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,649,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Forward Air by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at $22,041,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

