Foundation Resource Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 759,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the period. Encana accounts for about 0.8% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 85.9% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 193.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Encana during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encana alerts:

In other Encana news, Director Brian Gordon Shaw purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $133,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas James Suttles acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 194,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,748.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $276,200. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Encana from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on Encana in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Encana in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

ECA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 14,457,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,465,838. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

See Also: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.