Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 2.1% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 235.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.5% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 65,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.59. 548,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.19. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $119.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

