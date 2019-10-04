Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.