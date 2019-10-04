Fountain Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $135,004.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain token can now be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. During the last week, Fountain has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00192838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.01015065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,204,619,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,600,533 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

