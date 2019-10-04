Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 7.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Microsoft by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 258,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,090 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,913 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $134.88 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,028.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

