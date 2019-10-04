Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

FTEK traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,266. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Fuel Tech had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 144,834 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.