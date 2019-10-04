Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FJTSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nomura raised Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Shares of FJTSY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.85. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.