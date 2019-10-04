Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after buying an additional 4,998,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,204,000 after buying an additional 1,663,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

PM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.95. The stock had a trading volume of 102,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,131,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

