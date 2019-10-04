Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,790,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,602,975. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wedbush set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

