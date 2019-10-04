Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.04.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $289.60. The company had a trading volume of 913,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,033. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

