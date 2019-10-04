Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.69 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 22,618 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.15.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $128.08 and a 52 week high of $180.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

