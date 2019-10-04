Fulton Bank N.A. Has $4.74 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.40. The stock had a trading volume of 62,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.67. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $168.10.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

