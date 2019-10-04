Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $208.78. 1,243,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.83. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $161.82 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

