Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 471 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 942,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,156. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $167.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Macquarie set a $99.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.45.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

