Fusion (FSN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $467,613.00

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Fusion has a market cap of $9.30 million and $467,613.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003198 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, Hotbit and Liquid. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000338 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,218.43 or 0.99841108 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.