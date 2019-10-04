Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.31

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and traded as low as $34.80. Futura Medical shares last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 207,394 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30.

Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.