G.Research Lowers Actuant (NYSE:ATU) to Hold

G.Research downgraded shares of Actuant (NYSE:ATU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Actuant’s FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATU. ValuEngine cut Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Gabelli cut Actuant from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Actuant from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Actuant from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on Actuant and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.53.

Shares of ATU stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 800,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,093. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Actuant has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.57 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Actuant will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Actuant’s payout ratio is 5.48%.

In related news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $34,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Actuant by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the second quarter worth about $530,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant during the second quarter worth about $6,225,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Actuant by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

