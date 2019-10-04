GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 420,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $9.73.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.