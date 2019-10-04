Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gardner Denver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

NYSE:GDI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. 972,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.48. Gardner Denver has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Gardner Denver by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Gardner Denver by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gardner Denver by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 333,823 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gardner Denver by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter worth $2,644,000.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

