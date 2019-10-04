GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

GLOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE GLOG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.52. 69,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. GasLog has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GasLog by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,336,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after buying an additional 506,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth $5,099,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 349,969 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 535,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 317,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

