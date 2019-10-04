GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Pareto Securities set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.83 ($28.87).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €23.95 ($27.85) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of €30.67 ($35.66). The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.00.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.