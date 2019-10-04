GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €21.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €20.24 ($23.53) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €24.83 ($28.87).

ETR:G1A traded down €0.98 ($1.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €24.07 ($27.99). The company had a trading volume of 721,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.67 ($35.66). The business’s fifty day moving average is €24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.21.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

