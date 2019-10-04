Gems (GEM) Market Cap Reaches $368,122.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Gems has a market cap of $368,122.00 and $2,760.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00191349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.01015985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00090479 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gems

Gems ‘s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.