General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 2.7% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. increased its position in General Dynamics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.11. 17,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.35.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

