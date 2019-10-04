General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 1,111,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,338,340. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

