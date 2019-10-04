General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Trading Down 12.5%

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO)’s share price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 892,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 374,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 5,051.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 252,589 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of General Moly worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

