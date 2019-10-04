Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS GNBT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 31,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,084. Generex Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Get Generex Biotechnology alerts:

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.