Genesis Energy (ASX:GNE) Trading Up 3.4%

Genesis Energy Ltd (ASX:GNE) shares were up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$3.32 ($2.35) and last traded at A$3.30 ($2.34), approximately 40,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 24,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.19 ($2.26).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.71.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,214.29%.

About Genesis Energy (ASX:GNE)

Genesis Energy Limited generates, trades in, and sells electricity to homes and businesses in New Zealand. The company generates electricity from thermal, hydro, and wind sources. Its Customer segment supplies energy, including electricity, gas, and LPG to end-users, as well as provides related services.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.